Dutch Govt Says To Bar Ferry Passengers Arriving From UK
Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:20 AM
The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Dutch government said late Sunday that passengers arriving from the UK on ferries would be refused access to the Netherlands.
Earlier Sunday The Hague had barred arrivals by air from Britain, where the government says a new more infectious strain of the coronavirus is spreading "out of control" and has locked down London and large parts of England.