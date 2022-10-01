UrduPoint.com

Dutch Inflation Jumps To Record 17.1 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

THE HAUGE, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Friday's announcement that inflation in the Netherlands climbed to a record high of 17.1 percent in September came as a blow to the country's government.

"It is terrible," Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag reacted to national broadcaster NOS. "It is really extremely high.

" The record high year-on-year rate, as measured by the European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and reported by the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) came on the heels of the 13.7 percent rate for August, which already was a record.

The rising prices of energy made a significant contribution to inflation, according to the CBS.

The 17.1 percent HICP figure is a first estimate based on still incomplete source data. The regular figures, including inflation according to the regular Dutch consumer price index (CPI), will be published on Oct. 6.

