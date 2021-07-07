UrduPoint.com
Dutch Journalist Shooting An 'attack On Our Values': EU Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Dutch journalist shooting an 'attack on our values': EU chief

Strasbourg, France, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday condemned the shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was fighting for his life after the attack in central Amsterdam.

"This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law. We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press," Michel wrote on Twitter.

