UrduPoint.com

Dutch Legend Kramer May Miss Out On Beijing Olympic Games

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Dutch legend Kramer may miss out on Beijing Olympic Games

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Speed skating legend Sven Kramer could miss out on a place in the 2022 Winter Olympics after finishing third in the 5,000 metres at Dutch trials for the Beijing Games on Sunday.

Kramer, who won the last three Olympic 5,000m titles, is the most decorated male Olympic speed skater of all time with nine medals.

But the 35-year-old's 6min 12.29sec was third best on the day behind Patrick Roest (6:08.64) and Jorrit Bergsma (6:11.14).

Roest, a three-time world allround champion, is assured of his ticket to Beijing and should be accompanied by Bergsma, but Kramer must now wait until the end of the Dutch trials on Thursday.

While the Netherlands can enter three men in the Olympic 5,000m, a nation cannot enter more than nine speed skaters per gender.

Kramer must now count on certain rivals qualifying for two or three distances to be selected.

Another possibility would be for Kramer to be selected for the team pursuit event in which he won Olympic gold in 2014.

"I can be useful for the pursuit and do a good 5,000m," insisted Kramer, who had back surgery in May, after the race.

Another Dutch legend, Ireen Wust, also failed to guarantee a place at Beijing.

The five-time Olympic champion finished third in the 1,000m on Sunday, but she can make up for it in her favourite event, the 1,500m, on Wednesday.

As with Kramer she is hoping to compete in a fifth Olympics from February 4-20.

Related Topics

World Beijing Male Netherlands February May Sunday Gold Olympics Event All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Eg ..

Egypt plans to open world’s largest museum of Egyptian civilisation

42 minutes ago
 RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent ..

3 hours ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

4 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.