UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Mask-wearing Rule Becomes Law

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Dutch mask-wearing rule becomes law

The Hague, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A law making it compulsory to wear masks in indoor public spaces finally came into effect in the Netherlands on Tuesday, making it one of the last countries in Europe to do so.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte told citizens aged over 13 to wear face coverings back in October as part of a "partial lockdown", but the law did not come into effect until now.

People breaching the law risk a fine of 95 Euros. The fine for under 16s is 38 euros.

The law covers shops, public parts of government buildings and schools, and museums. Contact professions including hairdressers and driving instructors also have to wear masks.

However sex workers -- prostitution is legal in the Netherlands -- and their clients are allowed to take them off.

The Netherlands until recently had some of the most relaxed coronavirus rules in Europe, with Rutte refusing to even advise the wearing of masks until September.

It has taken until now for the law to come into effect because of issues in drafting the legal basis for compulsory mask wearing, and for it to go through parliament.

The Dutch government for months opted for what Rutte called an "intelligent lockdown" policy that was far more relaxed than in European neighbours.

But it has scrambled to control the second wave, with cases at one point among the highest in Europe.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Tuesday that the country aimed to start vaccinations in the week of January 4, if the EU medicines agency approves the first vaccines by then.

"But here's a word of caution: this really is the most favourable scenario," he said, adding that "safety comes before speed".

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Fine Netherlands January September October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

32 minutes ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

32 minutes ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

32 minutes ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

32 minutes ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

33 minutes ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.