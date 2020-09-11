UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Offer To Take 100 Moria Fire Migrants: Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Dutch offer to take 100 Moria fire migrants: government

The Hague, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Netherlands has offered to take in 100 migrants, half of them minors, who were left homeless after a huge fire at the biggest asylum seeker camp in Greece, the Dutch government said Thursday.

"The Dutch cabinet is open to a Greek request to take over a number of minors and families after the terrible events in the Greek reception camp Moria," deputy justice and security minister Ankie Broekers-Knol said in a statement.

Related Topics

Fire Netherlands Greece Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

1 hour ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

1 hour ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.