Dutch offer to take 100 Moria fire migrants: government

The Hague, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Netherlands has offered to take in 100 migrants, half of them minors, who were left homeless after a huge fire at the biggest asylum seeker camp in Greece, the Dutch government said Thursday.

"The Dutch cabinet is open to a Greek request to take over a number of minors and families after the terrible events in the Greek reception camp Moria," deputy justice and security minister Ankie Broekers-Knol said in a statement.