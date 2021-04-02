UrduPoint.com
Dutch PM Rutte Clings On After Political Battle

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:20 AM

The Hague, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte survived one of the biggest political fights of his decade in power Friday, narrowly winning a no-confidence vote over claims he lied about coalition talks.

Dubbed the "Teflon premier" for his ability to dodge scandal, Rutte will however remain under pressure after every party except his own supported a separate motion in parliament condemning his behaviour.

Rutte, whose VVD party won the most seats in elections last month based on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, was accused of covering up efforts to rein in an outspoken MP during coalition negotiations.

"I will continue as prime minister, I will work terribly hard to regain trust," Rutte told parliament after the no-confidence vote.

He was supported by the two main parties that formed part of his previous coalition, the centre-left D66 and centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), while all opposition parties voted against him.

Rutte is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, and will become the Netherlands' longest-serving PM if he is still in power at the end of 2022.

Coalition talks were already expected to take until the early summer but may now drag on even longer.The row erupted last week when coalition talks were halted after one negotiator rushed out of parliament after learning she had tested positive for Covid-19, and the notes she was carrying were snapped by a photographer.

