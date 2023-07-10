Open Menu

Dutch PM Rutte Says To Quit Politics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Dutch PM Rutte says to quit politics

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday he would quit politics after the fall of his coalition government, in a shock end to the career of the Netherlands' longest-serving leader.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, said he would stand down after elections expected in November following the collapse of the coalition in a row over migration.

"I would like to say something personal. There has been speculation over the past few days about what motivates me.

The only answer is the Netherlands," Rutte told parliament.

"Yesterday morning, I took the decision that I am no longer suitable to be the new head of the list for the VVD (his centre-right party).

"When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics."Rutte, who is Europe's second-longest serving leader after Hungary's Viktor Orban, added that it was his "personal assessment independent of the events of the past week."

