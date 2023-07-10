Open Menu

Dutch PM Rutte Says To Quit Politics After Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dutch PM Rutte says to quit politics after elections

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday he would quit politics after the fall of his coalition government, in a shock announcement ending the career of the Netherlands' longest-serving leader.

Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, announced the fall of the four-party coalition on Friday due to a row over limits on numbers of asylum seekers.

"Yesterday morning, I took the decision that I am no longer suited to be the new head of the list for the VVD (his centre-right party). When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics," Rutte told parliament.

Rutte has said he is staying on in a caretaker capacity until elections, which will not be until mid-November at the earliest.

But he faces a vote in parliament later Monday that will try to topple him as caretaker premier.

Two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party of anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders have filed a motion of no-confidence in Rutte.

To succeed, the vote needs the support of at least one of the four parties in Rutte's coalition that fell on Friday, Dutch media said.

