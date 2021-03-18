UrduPoint.com
Dutch PM's Party Wins Most Seats In Election: Exit Poll

Thu 18th March 2021

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal party was set to win the most seats in elections dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, putting him on course to lead his fourth coalition government, exit polls predicted Wednesday.

Public broadcaster NOS said that the centre-left D66 party, part of Rutte's current coalition, was in second place followed by anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders' Freedom Party in third.

