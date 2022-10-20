UrduPoint.com

Dutch Police Find Bodies Believed To Be Missing Girl, Caregiver: Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Dutch police find bodies believed to be missing girl, caregiver: reports

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Dutch police late Wednesday recovered a car with two bodies believed to be those of a missing disabled girl and her caregiver, from a waterlogged area after a massive search, local media reported.

Hundreds of police and volunteers launched a frantic hunt for 10-year-old Hebe Zwart and her caregiver Sanne Bos, 26, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances in the south of the country on Monday afternoon.

The search for the missing girl and young woman has gripped the Netherlands, with police saying they were following up on hundreds of tips.

Bos picked up Zwart from her daycare in the small town of Raamsdonksveer and the two were last seen Monday on the A59 highway between the town and Zwart's home in Vught.

Late Wednesday, police tweeted they had found the car Bos drove submerged in a patch of water at a bypass near the southern city of Den Bosch.

Police did not immediately confirm whether anybody was in the car, but later a police spokesman told the NOS national broadcaster they had found two bodies.

"We have every reason to believe that they belong to Sanne and Hebe," the officer said.

"What exactly happened still forms part of the police investigation," the NOS added.

On Tuesday and Wednesday police also used a helicopter and sniffer dogs to look for the missing pair.

Police had previously said that Zwart needed 24-hour care because of her disability.

The Netherlands is criss-crossed by waterways and canals, meaning traffic accidents involving the water are not unknown.

Related Topics

Police Water Car Traffic Young Netherlands Women Media From

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

8 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

8 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

8 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

8 hours ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

8 hours ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.