Dutch Police Investigate 'suspicious Incident' At Amsterdam Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Dutch police investigate 'suspicious incident' at Amsterdam airport

The Hague, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Dutch police said Wednesday they are investigating a "suspicious incident" on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday.

The Royal Military Police, which deals with ports and airports, gave no further details of the incident.

"We are currently investigating a suspect situation on board a plane at Schiphol," the police service said on Twitter.

The airport had declared a "serious situation that can have a major impact on the population", the Dutch news agency ANP reported.

