Dutch police uncover major synthetic drugs lab

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Dutch police said Friday they had uncovered a huge lab for synthetic drugs which local media reported could make more than 100 kilos of the illegal substances every day.

"This could be the biggest and most professional site for the production of synthetic drugs ever discovered in the Netherlands," police said in a statement.

The lab was located in two connected warehouses in the countryside in the southeast, and was discovered via information "from encrypted chat messages," they added.

A 62-year-old Polish man was detained on site, police said, adding that more arrests may follow.