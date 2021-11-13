Dutch police use water cannon on Covid protesters: AFP

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch police used water cannon Friday to disperse demonstrators throwing stones and fireworks in protest against a partial coronavirus lockdown announced by the government, an AFP journalist said.

Around 200 protesters clashed with riot police and mounted officers outside the justice and security ministry in The Hague as Prime Minister Mark Rutte was giving a press conference to unveil the measures.