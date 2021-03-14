UrduPoint.com
Dutch Police Use Water Cannon To Clear Anti-government Protesters: AFP

Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Dutch police used water cannon and mounted officers to clear anti-government protesters in The Hague Sunday, the day before three days of voting starts in national elections, AFP journalists said.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in a park against Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his coronavirus policies. Police moved in after some of them refused to leave at the end of the protest.

