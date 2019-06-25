UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Probe Into Huge Outage Of Emergency Phone Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Dutch probe into huge outage of emergency phone line

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Netherlands on Tuesday investigated the source of a massive telephone network breakdown that disabled the country's emergency numbers.

The disruption late Monday started with the KPN national network and then spread to linked providers across the country, lasting for four hours before it was fixed.

Police, firefighters and ambulance workers took to the streets so they could be contacted if necessary and the government issued alternatives to the 112 emergency hotline on social media.

Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus summoned KPN's management on Tuesday to explain the breakdown and ensure that it will "not happen again." Grapperhaus tweeted that they must "carefully figure out how this malfunction could have arisen".

The Dutch national counterterrorism coordinator will also be involved in the meeting, local media said.

Hacking was however not believed to be the cause of the breakdown, senior KPN official Joost Farwerck told the Nieuwsuur programme on Monday evening.

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that KPN's chief executive Maximo Ibarra was going to step down, but said it was due to family matters and was not connected to the breakdown.

The phone outage came as the Netherlands was hit by a heatwave which also put extra strain on emergency services, with temperatures set to reach 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit) in the south of the country.

Related Topics

Social Media Ibarra Netherlands Family Media Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

26 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

46 minutes ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.