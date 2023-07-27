Dutch race to put out blaze on car ship

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Authorities were racing Thursday to prevent a possible ecological disaster off the Dutch coast where a blaze raged aboard a car carrier ship for a second day.

The Fremante Highway, a Panamanian-flagged vessel, remained tethered to a salvage ship but was drifting westwards following a fire that broke out on board late on Tuesday.

"The fire is still burning on board," the Dutch Coast Guard said in its latest update.

The Fremantle Highway was "now 16 kilometres (8.6 nautical) miles off the island of Terschelling," it said, adding: "The vessel is currently kept outside the traffic lanes, so that shipping traffic can pass at a safe distance".

"The temperature on board remains very high and putting out the fire is difficult," Coast Guard spokesman Edwin Granneman said.

"If too much water lands on the ship it can effect its stability," he told the BNR news radio station.

One sailor died after he and 22 others -- all from India -- were rescued from the burning ship, carrying nearly 3,000 vehicles, and forcing some crew members to jump overboard.

The blaze erupted shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the ship's owners have said there was a "good chance that the fire started with electric cars," but added that the cause still needs to be investigated.

