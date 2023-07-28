Open Menu

Dutch Race To Put Out Blaze On Car Ship

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Dutch race to put out blaze on car ship

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Authorities were racing Thursday to prevent a possible ecological disaster off the Dutch coast where a blaze raged aboard a car carrier ship for a second day.

The Fremantle Highway, a Panamanian-flagged vessel, remained tethered to a salvage ship but was drifting westwards following a fire that broke out on board late on Tuesday.

"The fire is still burning and there is still a lot of smoke," the Dutch coastguard said in its latest update, adding that the vessel was drifting westward in the wind and current.

"But the intensity of the fire seems to have diminished compared with yesterday.

" The Fremantle Highway was "now 16 kilometers off the island of Terschelling," it said, adding: "The vessel is currently kept outside the traffic lanes so that shipping traffic can pass at a safe distance".

"The temperature on board remains very high and putting out the fire is difficult," coastguard spokesman Edwin Granneman said.

Firefighting vessels have had to stop spraying the ship to cool it down "in order to prevent too much water coming on board" as it affected the ship's stability, the coastguard said.

"Earlier the ship was continuously cooled, but the blaze was more intense," they said.

Related Topics

Fire Water Car Traffic

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

6 minutes ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

4 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

12 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

12 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

12 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous