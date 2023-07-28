Dutch race to put out blaze on car ship

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Authorities were racing Thursday to prevent a possible ecological disaster off the Dutch coast where a blaze raged aboard a car carrier ship for a second day.

The Fremantle Highway, a Panamanian-flagged vessel, remained tethered to a salvage ship but was drifting westwards following a fire that broke out on board late on Tuesday.

"The fire is still burning and there is still a lot of smoke," the Dutch coastguard said in its latest update, adding that the vessel was drifting westward in the wind and current.

"But the intensity of the fire seems to have diminished compared with yesterday.

" The Fremantle Highway was "now 16 kilometers off the island of Terschelling," it said, adding: "The vessel is currently kept outside the traffic lanes so that shipping traffic can pass at a safe distance".

"The temperature on board remains very high and putting out the fire is difficult," coastguard spokesman Edwin Granneman said.

Firefighting vessels have had to stop spraying the ship to cool it down "in order to prevent too much water coming on board" as it affected the ship's stability, the coastguard said.

"Earlier the ship was continuously cooled, but the blaze was more intense," they said.