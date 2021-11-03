Dutch reintroduce Covid measures as cases rise: PM

The Hague, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Netherlands is bringing back coronavirus measures including a requirement for face masks in many public spaces to combat a surge in cases, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte told a press conference that the government was also reintroducing a 1.5-metre social distancing rule and extending so-called Covid passes to places such as museums and restaurant terraces.