UrduPoint.com

Dutch Reintroduce Covid Measures As Cases Rise: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Dutch reintroduce Covid measures as cases rise: PM

The Hague, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Netherlands is bringing back coronavirus measures including a requirement for face masks in many public spaces to combat a surge in cases, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte told a press conference that the government was also reintroducing a 1.5-metre social distancing rule and extending so-called Covid passes to places such as museums and restaurant terraces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Netherlands Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

6 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

51 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

21 minutes ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

21 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.