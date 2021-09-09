Dutch Rescue Swimmer Adrift Miles Off Shore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:00 AM
The Hague, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman swimmer was picked up floating nearly 10 kilometres (six miles) off the Dutch coast on Wednesday after a yacht spotted her, the coastguard said.
A helicopter airlifted her to a hospital in Rotterdam where she was treated for hypothermia, the coastguard said on Twitter.
The yacht that saw the unnamed woman off Scheveningen threw her a safety ring to cling on to until the coastguard arrived.
Police are investigating how she came to be there, a coastguard spokesperson told AFP.
"We believe she was wearing a wetsuit and had been in the water for several hours," the spokesperson said.