UrduPoint.com

Dutch Rescue Swimmer Adrift Miles Off Shore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Dutch rescue swimmer adrift miles off shore

The Hague, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman swimmer was picked up floating nearly 10 kilometres (six miles) off the Dutch coast on Wednesday after a yacht spotted her, the coastguard said.

A helicopter airlifted her to a hospital in Rotterdam where she was treated for hypothermia, the coastguard said on Twitter.

The yacht that saw the unnamed woman off Scheveningen threw her a safety ring to cling on to until the coastguard arrived.

Police are investigating how she came to be there, a coastguard spokesperson told AFP.

"We believe she was wearing a wetsuit and had been in the water for several hours," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Water Twitter Rotterdam Women

Recent Stories

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

31 minutes ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

3 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

54 minutes ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

54 minutes ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.