Dutch suspect in 2005 disappearance of US woman extradited from Peru

Published June 09, 2023

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A Dutchman jailed in Peru for murder was extradited to the United States Thursday to stand trial on charges related to the 2005 disappearance of an American woman in Aruba, the US Justice Department said.

Joran van der Sloot, 35, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 18-year-old US college student Natalee Holloway on the Caribbean island.

The Justice Department said Van der Sloot has been "temporarily surrendered" by Peru to the US authorities to face charges in the southern US state of Alabama related to Holloway's death.

Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru since 2012 for the murder of Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old Peruvian woman.

Last month, Peru granted a US request for temporary extradition, which it had previously said would have to wait until the end of Van der Sloot's sentence.

Van der Sloot has been charged in the United States with demanding $250,000 from Holloway's mother in exchange for information about the whereabouts of her daughter's remains.

Interpol Peru chief Carlos Lopez, who handed Van der Sloot over to the FBI, told AFP that once his US trial is over, the Dutchman will be returned to Peru to complete his sentence.

Holloway, who was on a high school graduation trip to Aruba, was last seen alive on May 30, 2005 in Van der Sloot's company.

