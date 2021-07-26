Dutch Tennis Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 At Tokyo Olympics
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:50 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer has tested positive for COVID-19 here at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the International Tennis Federation confirmed on Monday.
"The ITF has been informed that the athlete Jean-Julien Rojer.
.. has tested positive for COVID-19 and placed in isolation as per the set procedures," the federation said in a statement.
Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof were forced to withdraw from their second-round match following news of his positive test.