Dutch tennis player tests positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Dutch tennis player Jean-Julien Rojer has tested positive for COVID-19 here at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the International Tennis Federation confirmed on Monday.

"The ITF has been informed that the athlete Jean-Julien Rojer.

.. has tested positive for COVID-19 and placed in isolation as per the set procedures," the federation said in a statement.

Rojer and his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof were forced to withdraw from their second-round match following news of his positive test.