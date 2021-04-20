Dutch to end curfew, let cafes serve outdoors from April 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will end its coronavirus curfew and allow cafes to serve outdoors during limited hours from April 28 as it relaxes pandemic restrictions, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

"We are of course glad that this is possible again because society yearns for more freedom," Rutte told a press conference, adding that it was a "step that is very careful."