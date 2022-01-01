Dutch to get first female finance minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, , 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Dutch politician Sigrid Kaag said Friday she is set to be the new finance minister, becoming the first woman to head the treasury in the country that leads Europe's so-called frugal group.

Kaag's progressive D66 party has seized the key role in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's new cabinet, which is due to be sworn in on January 10, after coming second in elections in March.

The former diplomat, 60, replaces the hardline Wopke Hoekstra as finance minister, whose centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party lost ground to come in fourth place in the elections, behind the far-right opposition PVV party.

"We have ambitious plans for the coming period. The Netherlands stands for big choices and big investments, in education, on climate, on a strong Europe," Kaag said in a statement to the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"The role of finance minister is crucial in the responsible implementation of these plans."