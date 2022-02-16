Dutch to go 'back to normal', end most Covid curbs: minister

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Netherlands will lift almost all anti-Covid restrictions by February 25 and return to normal life as cases and hospitalisations fall, the health minister said on Tuesday.

"The country will open again," Ernst Kuipers told reporters. "We will go back to normal closing times we had before corona, you don't have to keep 1.5 metres away any more."