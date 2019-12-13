UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch To Host USA In March Friendly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Dutch to host USA in March friendly

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Netherlands will take on the United States in a friendly match in Eindhoven as part of their preparations for Euro 2020, the Dutch Football Association said on Friday.

The match will take place on March 26, three days before the already-announced clash with Spain in Amsterdam, as the Dutch get ready for their first major tournament since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup.

Ronald Koeman's resurgent side qualified for next summer's finals alongside Germany, and will face Austria, Ukraine and one of the four playoff winners in Group C, where they will play three matches in the Dutch capital.

