Dutch To Impose First Curfew To Curb Coronavirus: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:40 PM
The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will impose a nationwide curfew from Friday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to stem the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
The curfew will cover the hours from 8:30 pm to 4:30 am and last until February 10, Rutte told a press conference, adding that he would seek the support of parliament for the measure.