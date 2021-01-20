Dutch to impose first curfew to curb coronavirus: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will impose a nationwide curfew from Friday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to stem the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

The curfew will cover the hours from 8:30 pm to 4:30 am and last until February 10, Rutte told a press conference, adding that he would seek the support of parliament for the measure.