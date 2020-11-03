Dutch to shut museums, cinemas, zoos as lockdown tightens: PM

The Hague, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Netherlands will tighten its partial coronavirus lockdown with museums, cinemas, zoos and other public places to close for two weeks, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

"It is not going badly but it is not going well. The numbers of cases must go down faster," Rutte told a press conference. "That is a difficult message... but there is no other way."