UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch To Vote In Covid-dominated Election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Dutch to vote in Covid-dominated election

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Netherlands begins three days of voting Monday in a Primary test of a European government's coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte set to win another term in office.

With the country under its tightest Covid-19 restrictions including an overnight curfew, polling stations will open mainly for at-risk people on Monday and Tuesday before the main election day on Wednesday.

Police used water cannon to break up anti-Rutte protests on the eve of voting, and riots against the introduction of the country's first curfew since World War II rocked the Netherlands in January.

But Rutte -- in power since 2010 and one of Europe's longest serving leaders -- is expected to emerge as head of his fourth coalition government owing to his steady handling of the pandemic.

It has drowned out previously dominant issues such as immigration, and opinion polls show Rutte's liberal VVD (People's Party for Freedom and Democracy) party with around 25 percent of the vote.

"It seems that right-wing voters really like the VVD and Rutte or particularly actually the prime minister," Andre Krouwel, who teaches political science at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, told AFP.

"So they're getting not only what we call the 'prime minister bonus', that being in the office of prime minister provides, but also the 'corona bonus', because he was the spokesman during the pandemic.

" Rutte is far ahead of his closest rival, the anti-Islam PVV (Freedom Party) of Geert Wilders, which is on around 13 percent, making it likely to remain the second biggest party in parliament.

Dutch authorities have urged the elderly and people who are vulnerable to coronavirus to vote early, with most people including party leaders expected to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots.

Exceptions to the 9:00 pm to 4:30 am curfew will be made over the next three days so people can vote "without hindrance", Rutte said last week.

His coalition partners, the conservative Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and Christian Union, are vying for third place in the election, meaning they could likely return to government too.

But with a large group of others including the Greens (GroenLinks) not far behind, the shape of any eventual coalition remains uncertain -- and after the last elections in 2017 coalition talks took seven months.

Voters said however that the key issue was the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic: initially liberal but increasingly tough restrictions, and a slow start to vaccination.

Dubbed the "Teflon" premier for emerging unscathed from crises, Rutte recently shrugged off the fact that he had to resign in January over a scandal in which thousands of parents were falsely accused of scamming childcare.

He has since continued in a caretaker role.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Riots Scandal Water Europe Parliament Democracy Vote Amsterdam Netherlands January 2017 World War Capital Development Authority Christian From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

6 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

9 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

9 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

11 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

11 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.