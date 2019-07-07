UrduPoint.com
Dutchman Teunissen Surprise Winner Of Dramatic Tour Opening Stage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Dutchman Teunissen surprise winner of dramatic Tour opening stage

Brussels, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Dutch rider Mike Teunissen won a chaotic opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday after a collision in the final kilometre blew the bunch sprint wide open in Brussels.

The 26-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider becomes the first yellow-jersey holder on the 2019 Tour and the first Dutchman to lead the race in 30 years.

Teunissen edged Peter Sagan in a photo finish at the winning line, with the Slovak taking the green sprint points jersey after he won the early intermediate sprint.

