UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duterte-critic Journalist Ressa Convicted In Philippines Libel Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Duterte-critic journalist Ressa convicted in Philippines libel case

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was convicted Monday in a cyber libel case that press freedom advocates have branded a ploy to silence critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The verdict was handed down in a Manila courtroom against Ressa, who heads the news site Rappler, and she will be allowed to post bail.

Related Topics

Manila SITE Post

Recent Stories

45 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

1 hour ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

6 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.