Duterte-critic Journalist Ressa Convicted In Philippines Libel Case
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:10 AM
Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was convicted Monday in a cyber libel case that press freedom advocates have branded a ploy to silence critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.
The verdict was handed down in a Manila courtroom against Ressa, who heads the news site Rappler, and she will be allowed to post bail.