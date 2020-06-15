Duterte-critic Ressa vows to fight after libel conviction

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Philippine journalist Maria Ressa vowed Monday to fight for press freedom after being convicted in a cyber libel case that watchdogs have branded retaliation for critical coverage of the government.

The conviction is "not unexpected but at the same time I feel like we will keep fighting," Ressa told journalists after the verdict in Manila.

"We are going to stand up against any kind of attacks against press freedom."