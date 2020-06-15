UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duterte-critic Ressa Vows To Fight After Libel Conviction

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Duterte-critic Ressa vows to fight after libel conviction

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Philippine journalist Maria Ressa vowed Monday to fight for press freedom after being convicted in a cyber libel case that watchdogs have branded retaliation for critical coverage of the government.

The conviction is "not unexpected but at the same time I feel like we will keep fighting," Ressa told journalists after the verdict in Manila.

"We are going to stand up against any kind of attacks against press freedom."

Related Topics

Manila Same Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

58 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

1 hour ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

7 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.