Dwayne Johnson returns to top of Forbes best-paid actor list

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed his position as the world's highest-paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list otherwise dominated by the cast of Marvel's record-breaking "Avengers" films.

Former professional wrestler Johnson raked in $89.4 million over 12 months, rising back to the number-one spot he last held in 2016. He placed second in both of the last two years.

The prolific actor, 47, scored a major hit with family-friendly reboot "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" -- a sequel is on the way -- and has starred in multiple "Fast and Furious" films including this month's "Hobbs & Shaw.

" "He has just become the go-to bankable star," said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "And he's always working -- he's relentless." Using his A-list clout to secure lucrative profit-sharing movie deals on top of eight-figure fees, Johnson also appears on HBO television show "Ballers," hosts NBC game show "Titan Games" and has his own lucrative line of fitness clothing, among other endorsements.

"He's a multi-platform, cross-promoted brand unto himself like no other," added Dergarabedian.

Chris Hemsworth took second place with $76.4 million -- one of several actors from Marvel's superhero universe to appear in the top 10.