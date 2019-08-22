UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dwayne Johnson Returns To Top Of Forbes Best-paid Actor List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:40 AM

Dwayne Johnson returns to top of Forbes best-paid actor list

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed his position as the world's highest-paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list otherwise dominated by the cast of Marvel's record-breaking "Avengers" films.

Former professional wrestler Johnson raked in $89.4 million over 12 months, rising back to the number-one spot he last held in 2016. He placed second in both of the last two years.

The prolific actor, 47, scored a major hit with family-friendly reboot "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" -- a sequel is on the way -- and has starred in multiple "Fast and Furious" films including this month's "Hobbs & Shaw.

" "He has just become the go-to bankable star," said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "And he's always working -- he's relentless." Using his A-list clout to secure lucrative profit-sharing movie deals on top of eight-figure fees, Johnson also appears on HBO television show "Ballers," hosts NBC game show "Titan Games" and has his own lucrative line of fitness clothing, among other endorsements.

"He's a multi-platform, cross-promoted brand unto himself like no other," added Dergarabedian.

Chris Hemsworth took second place with $76.4 million -- one of several actors from Marvel's superhero universe to appear in the top 10.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Forbes Hobbs 2016 TV From Top Million

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

46 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

1 hour ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

1 hour ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

2 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

2 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.