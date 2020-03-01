UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dygert Wins Pursuit Title In New World Record - Now For Olympics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Dygert wins pursuit title in new world record - now for Olympics

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :American cycling star Chloe Dygert won the women's pursuit title at the track world championships in a new world record time on Saturday but admitted she was "bummed" not to have gone faster.

Showing improving form as the Tokyo 2020 Games swing into view, the 23-year-old cross-discipline champion trimmed more than three seconds off the old 3km time set in 2018, winning the world title in 3min 16.937sec.

The American pulverised German rival Lisa Brennauer, who came in over six seconds adrift.

"Today I really wanted to get a '14' (3min 14sec) so I'm a little bummed," she told cycling website Velonews.

"My all-time goal, I want to break 3min 10sec. I think there are some huge gains to be made." The women's 3km pursuit is not on the Olympic roster but Dygert aims to race the team pursuit in Tokyo as well as the road race individual time-trial.

"Everyone is going to make gains before the Olympics so we have to prepare for that. We cannot assume things. I've got to work harder than ever." Dygert, 23, who is coached by three-time Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong, stunned the road race circuit by beating Dutch duo Anna van der Breggen and Annemiek van Vleuten to take gold in the world time-trial in Yorkshire last September.

Earlier Saturday Germany's Lea Sophie Friedrich was given a standing ovation on her victory lap at the Berlin Velodrome after she won the women's 500m time trial.

It was the 20-year-old's second gold of the championships after she also helped Germany win the women's team event on the opening day.

"I tried so, so hard and in the end it was a very fast time," said Friedrich.

- Spectacular crash - The Netherlands won a fifth gold of the championships in the women's 30km relay event, the Madison, a race which featured a spectacular crash where Poland's Daria Pikulik was accidentally run over by a Chinese racer after a fall.

Dutch pair veteran Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters clinched the marathon event, named after the Madison Square Garden venue in New York, where the convoluted touch-and-go tag-relay, further complicated by points being allocated every ten laps, debuted.

Frenchman Benjamin Thomas emerged as the winner of the men's multi-discipline Omnium event beating Dutch star Jan Willem van Schip and Britain's Matthew Walls.

Related Topics

World China Cycling German Road Germany Marathon Berlin Tokyo Van Madison New York Poland Netherlands September Women 2018 2020 Gold Olympics National University Event Race

Recent Stories

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

56 minutes ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

1 hour ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

2 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

2 hours ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.