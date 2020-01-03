Dying has become a luxury in crisis-ridden Argentina

(@FahadShabbir)

Buenos Aires, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :No one can escape Argentina's biggest economic crisis in almost two decades -- not even the dead.

The cost of buying, renting and maintaining graves and tombs is so high that many people opt to cremate their loved ones instead.

Juan Tapia runs the Cocheria Tacuari undertakers in Buenos Aires, which has been operating for 60 years.

"It's an economic problem. People don't have enough money to pay for a service. Family members help each other, ask for loans; some come and pay with US Dollars that they've saved or kept under the mattress," he told AFP.

Undertakers are constantly forced to drop their prices "because unfortunately people don't have the same spending power of a few years ago." Paying for a funeral "means, for a family, that they might not eat this month," said Tapia.

The cheapest service offered by Cocheria Tacuari is a cremation without a wake, which costs 25,000 pesos ($415) -- almost 50 percent more than the minimum wage of 16,875 pesos a month.

More expensive options can cost up to 180,000 pesos, but few are interested in those.

"Almost 90 percent ask for cremation. Young people want nothing to do either with graves, niches (cubbies for storing remains urns) or tombs," said Tapia.

His estimations are not far off from official statistics.

In 2018, 78.5 percent of corpses in Buenos Aires were cremated, according to an AFP count of public records. That's the highest proportion over the last decade.

"To lease a niche in the cemetery, you have to pay a huge amount every year, and many don't want to and can't do it, so they opt for a cremation," said Tapia.

Rents at public cemeteries in Buenos Aires, including maintenance, range from 400-2,000 pesos a month.

In the private sector, plots sell for a minimum of 55,000 pesos with monthly maintenance from 500 pesos.

Cremation, on the other hand, does not incur long-term expenses.

As a result, dead bodies are often taken straight from the hospital to the crematorium in simple poplar wood coffins.