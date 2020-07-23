UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dynamo Kiev Fans Rage As Ex-Shakhtar Coach Lucescu Takes Charge

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Dynamo Kiev fans rage as ex-Shakhtar coach Lucescu takes charge

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Dynamo Kiev on Thursday appointed Mircea Lucescu as their new coach, sparking uproar from fans angry over the Romanian's 12-year spell in charge of bitter rivals Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 74-year-old succeeds the sacked Oleksiy Mykhailychenko who guided the club to a 12th Ukrainian Cup earlier this month but came second in the championship race, a record 23 points behind Shakhtar.

"The appointment of the 74-year-old coach, who has repeatedly spoken inappropriately about Dynamo, is a spit in the face of all Dynamo fans," the club's ultra fan group said in a statement on Facebook.

Lucescu won 22 trophies at Shakhtar Donetsk between 2004 and 2016.

"I hope that with the arrival of his coaching team, the winning traditions of Dynamo Kiev will be revived ... and the fans will evaluate Mircea according to his results," Dynamo's president Igor Surkis said.

Dynamo's website said Lucescu, who has been unemployed since February 2019, signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it for one season.

"I am grateful to fate that I have come to a club with big traditions, gifted players," Lucescu said.

"I am sure that together we will work fruitfully."Over his 40-year career, Lucescu has coached the Iranian and Turkish national teams as well as clubs in Romania, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Facebook Donetsk Kiev Italy Romania February 2016 2019 All From Race Coach

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

4 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.