UrduPoint.com

Dzeko Faces Off With Salah As Liverpool Lay In Wait For Inter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Dzeko faces off with Salah as Liverpool lay in wait for Inter

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Edin Dzeko will take to the San Siro pitch with old friend Mohamed Salah when Inter Milan take on Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, a reminder of the havoc the pair used to cause together at Roma.

After an anonymous time at Chelsea and signs of promise at Fiorentina, Salah's career really started to take off after arriving in the Italian capital in 2015.

Once firmly established as strike partners under Luciano Spalletti, Dzeko and Salah hit it off in a big way, scoring 58 goals in all competitions in 2016-17 and helping Roma to second in Serie A as an ageing Francesco Totti was shunted aside.

Salah's inconsistent but at times unstoppable performances earned him a move to Merseyside, where under Jurgen Klopp he quickly became one of the world's best, for what now looks a paltry 50 million Euros (at the time £43 million).

"I must say, in some little way, I helped Momo become what he is now," Dzeko said in an interview published by the Daily Mail last week.

"We had a great time together in Rome... I'm so happy for him, a great guy who deserves everything he has achieved." Dzeko looks a player reborn since making the move north from Roma in the summer, and has been such a hit with Inter fans that they have largely forgotten Romelu Lukaku, the key man behind last season's league triumph.

Lukaku's now infamous interview with Sky Sport Italia was met with little more than shrugged shoulders from Inter fans.

Less prolific than Lukaku, Dzeko has nonetheless scored 14 goals in all competitions and often pops up when it matters.

- Dzeko conquers Milan - His equaliser in Saturday's pulsating title clash at Napoli ensured that Inter, a point behind new leaders AC Milan but with game in hand, still hold the advantage in the race for the league crown despite almost being blown away in the first half at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

It was his double against Shakhtar Donetsk which effectively secured Inter's place in the last 16 with a game to spare, taking Inter into the knockouts for the first time in a decade.

Dzeko said he didn't expect to move when Jose Mourinho took over at Roma, and it was a transfer which was greeted with some scepticism in Milan after a poor final season at Roma which also included a public spat with former coach Paulo Fonseca.

However he has added a new dimension to Inter's play under Simone Inzaghi, who like Dzeko spent the summer with fans in open revolt at the sale of Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi but has improved on what Antonio Conte's Lukaku-centric iteration served up.

Inzaghi has a near full squad from which to pick his starting line up after Alessandro Bastoni recovered from an ankle injury, although Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella is suspended for both legs after being sent off in Inter's final group game at Real Madrid.

The only real question is whether Lautaro Martinez or Alexis Sanchez will start up front alongside Dzeko, who will be looking to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was a key figure in Roma's run to the 2018 Champions League semi-finals where they were beaten by a Reds side led by Salah.

Liverpool have already been to the San Siro once this season, strolling past AC Milan and knocking Inter's local rivals out of Europe.

But Dzeko doesn't think the gap between Italy's top sides and Europe's best is as big as that match made it seem.

"We played two even matches with Real Madrid, we should have won the first one but we weren't at the level we are right now," Dzeko recently told the Corriere Della Sera.

"Liverpool are a good side, they're beatable but they can also hit five past you. We going to give it a go."

Related Topics

World Poor Europe Sale Roma Liverpool Milan Rome Man San Donetsk Italy 2015 2018 All From Best Top Race Real Madrid Chelsea Coach AC Milan Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

7 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

9 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

9 hours ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

9 hours ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>