Dzeko's Late Strike Against Venezia Puts Inter Five Clear

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Dzeko's late strike against Venezia puts Inter five clear

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Edin Dzeko made sure that Inter Milan would hold off their Serie A title rivals on Saturday with his last-gasp strike in a 2-1 win over Venezia which put the champions five points clear at the top.

The Bosnian hit his first goal in nine matches in all competitions in the 90th minute to extend Inter's lead on AC Milan, who now need to beat Champions League-chasing Juventus on Sunday night to make sure that their local rivals don't start to pull away from the chasing pack.

With the Milan derby next up after the coming international break, Dzeko's bullet header relieves the pressure on a tired-looking Inter, who were below their best against spirited opposition who had come into the game hit with a host of Covid-19 cases.

"There aren't any easy matches... we came from two matches which went to 120 minutes and a tough draw in Bergamo (against Atalanta). Every now and again you're going to struggle," said Dzeko to DAZN.

"My goals had been lacking but when the team wins that's the important thing. It was great scoring right at the end." Third-placed Napoli are now seven points behind Simone Inzaghi's side before they host bottom-side Salernitana on Sunday afternoon.

Like Milan, Luciano Spalletti's Napoli will have played a game more by the end of the weekend with Serie A ruling Inter's unplayed match at Bologna from earlier this month should be rescheduled.

Defeat was a crushing blow for Venezia, who opened the scoring through Thomas Henry but sit 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

Henry gave the away side a shock lead in the 19th minute when he met Ethan Ampadu's deep cross with a powerful header that flew past Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

From that moment on it was almost entirely one-way traffic, with a well-organised Venezia holding off a wave of Inter attacks which lacked their usual incisiveness.

