E China Province Tops Foreign Investment Utilization

Fri 03rd January 2020

E China province tops foreign investment utilization

NANJING, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province used 20.95 billion U.S. Dollars of foreign investment in the first 11 months of 2019, ranking first in China, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The province attracted 3,005 new foreign-invested projects during the period, according to a symposium on foreign investment held in the city of Suzhou in Jiangsu.

The provincial utilization of foreign investment in biotechnology industries increased by 127.8 percent year on year in the period, and that in high-end software and information services rose by 99.5 percent year on year, the authorities said.

The utilization of foreign investment from Britain, Japan and the Republic of Korea increased by 113.3 percent, 29.3 percent and 19.6 percent year on year, respectively, according to local authorities.

