E-commerce underlines need for businesses in Pacific to innovate: Fijian minister

SUVA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The shift toward e-commerce underlines the need for businesses in the Pacific to continually innovate to stay competitive, said Fiji's Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya on Wednesday.

Koya made the comments at the launch of the Pacific E-Commerce portal at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva, capital of Fiji.

Koya said that for some services, e-commerce can all but eliminate the tyranny of distance facing micro, small and medium enterprises in the Pacific.

The regional work on e-commerce started in 2017, with diagnostic studies conducted in 11 Forum-member countries, he said, adding that these studies eventually culminated in the development of the Pacific Regional E-Commerce Strategy and Roadmap and were endorsed by Forum trade ministers in August 2021.

Koya added the Pacific Regional E-Commerce Strategy and Roadmap charts the way forward to boost digital trade.

He said these regional actions will help achieve the level of ambition set out by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

"It does so by recommending 54 regional measures. When implemented, these regional actions will help achieve the level of ambition set out by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent -- both in the thematic area of technology and connectivity, and in the area of people-centered development," he said.