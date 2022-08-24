UrduPoint.com

E-commerce Underlines Need For Businesses In Pacific To Innovate: Fijian Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 03:30 PM

E-commerce underlines need for businesses in Pacific to innovate: Fijian minister

SUVA, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The shift toward e-commerce underlines the need for businesses in the Pacific to continually innovate to stay competitive, said Fiji's Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya on Wednesday.

Koya made the comments at the launch of the Pacific E-Commerce portal at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva, capital of Fiji.

Koya said that for some services, e-commerce can all but eliminate the tyranny of distance facing micro, small and medium enterprises in the Pacific.

The regional work on e-commerce started in 2017, with diagnostic studies conducted in 11 Forum-member countries, he said, adding that these studies eventually culminated in the development of the Pacific Regional E-Commerce Strategy and Roadmap and were endorsed by Forum trade ministers in August 2021.

Koya added the Pacific Regional E-Commerce Strategy and Roadmap charts the way forward to boost digital trade.

He said these regional actions will help achieve the level of ambition set out by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

"It does so by recommending 54 regional measures. When implemented, these regional actions will help achieve the level of ambition set out by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent -- both in the thematic area of technology and connectivity, and in the area of people-centered development," he said.

Related Topics

Technology Suva Fiji August 2017 Commerce All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.