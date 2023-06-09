Eagle resolve 23 military drill concludes at Air Warfare Center in Dhahran

Dhahran, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The "Eagle Resolve 23" drill, which was launched at the Air Warfare Center in the Eastern region and in several regions across the Kingdom, has concluded with the participation of forces from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the United States of America.

The drill, which was conducted under the Command of the Saudi Armed Forces, saw the implementation of several theoretical and practical exercises, including air and missile operations with live ammunition, defensive counter-air operations, air-to-air refueling operations, surface-to-naval warfare operations, electronic warfare, naval incursions, and defense against weapons of mass destruction and mass casualties.

Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the participating countries, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and several high-ranking officers from the Saudi Armed Forces attended the concluding drill on Thursday.

The drill aimed to enhance military cooperation among participating countries, exchange expertise in missile air defense, and unify the planning and implementation of procedures.