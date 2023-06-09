UrduPoint.com

Eagle Resolve 23 Military Drill Concludes At Air Warfare Center In Dhahran

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Eagle resolve 23 military drill concludes at Air Warfare Center in Dhahran

Dhahran, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The "Eagle Resolve 23" drill, which was launched at the Air Warfare Center in the Eastern region and in several regions across the Kingdom, has concluded with the participation of forces from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the United States of America.

The drill, which was conducted under the Command of the Saudi Armed Forces, saw the implementation of several theoretical and practical exercises, including air and missile operations with live ammunition, defensive counter-air operations, air-to-air refueling operations, surface-to-naval warfare operations, electronic warfare, naval incursions, and defense against weapons of mass destruction and mass casualties.

Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chiefs of Staff of the armed forces of the participating countries, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and several high-ranking officers from the Saudi Armed Forces attended the concluding drill on Thursday.

The drill aimed to enhance military cooperation among participating countries, exchange expertise in missile air defense, and unify the planning and implementation of procedures.

Related Topics

Exchange Saudi Eagle United States From

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

10 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

13 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

40 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

52 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.