Early Action Vital To Stymie Climate Disasters: Report

Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Early action vital to stymie climate disasters: report

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :With extreme weather and natural disasters surging, experts called Tuesday for more efforts to forecast looming disasters and early action to mitigate their impact.

Ask not "what the weather will be but what the weather will do": that is the message in a fresh report by more than a dozen UN agencies and financing institutions published on the international day marking the importance of disaster risk reduction.

Because what the weather can do has proven increasingly devastating.

Over the past 50 years, the world has seen more than 11,000 weather-related disasters that have caused some two million deaths and cost the world economy around $3.

6 trillion in losses.

And in recent decades especially, climate change has driven up the frequency, intensity and severity of such disasters, said the report, coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

It pointed out that in 2018, storms, floods, droughts and wildfires pushed 108 million people to seek help from the international humanitarian system.

By 2030, it estimated that this number could increase by almost 50 percent.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

