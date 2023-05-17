Early blood test may unravel secrets of pregnancy loss

Hvidovre, Denmark, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A blood test taken after a miscarriage suffered as early as week five of pregnancy can help explain why it occurred and in some cases lead to preventative treatments, Danish researchers say.

One in 10 women experience pregnancy loss, with the number even higher in countries where pregnancies increasingly occur later in a woman's childbearing years.

Danish gynaecologist Henriette Svarre Nielsen and her team of researchers recently published a study in the British journal The Lancet showing that a blood sample taken from the mother soon after a miscarriage as early as the fifth week of pregnancy can determine whether the foetus had a chromosome anomaly.

In Denmark, such tests are usually only offered after a woman has suffered three miscarriages, and only if they occurred after the tenth pregnancy week.

"This is 2023. We are way beyond just counting as the criteria" to investigate why somebody may be prone to pregnancy loss, Svarre Nielsen of Hvidovre hospital near Copenhagen told AFP.