UrduPoint.com

Early Vote Results Show Australia's Conservative PM In Trouble

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Early vote results show Australia's conservative PM in trouble

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Early results in Australia's bitterly fought election showed conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing an almighty struggle to remain in power, as voters offered a stinging rebuke of his party's inaction on climate change.

With almost half the votes counted, Anthony Albanese's centre-left Labor was projected to be the largest party in parliament, but was not yet assured of a clear majority.

After three years marked by punishing natural disasters and a pandemic, Australians backed a string of climate-focused candidates who could yet hold the balance of power.

The Australian Greens and so-called "teals" -- mostly highly qualified women independents who ran on pro-environment, anti-corruption tickets and pro-gender equality tickets -- appeared set to bag a series of once-safe conservative urban seats.

"People are saying the climate crisis is something they want action on," said an elated Greens leader Adam Bandt.

"We have just had three years of drought, and then fires and now floods and then floods again. And people can see it, that this is happening and it's unfolding."If the early trends hold, Australians will end a decade of unbroken conservative rule.

Among the high-profile Liberals in deep trouble were economy minister Josh Frydenberg and former ambassador to Israel Dave Sharma, who were both trailing to "teal" candidates.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia Israel Parliament Drought Women

Recent Stories

Neha, Shahbaz become parents of their first child

Neha, Shahbaz become parents of their first child

14 minutes ago
 Shireen Mazari arrested in Islamabad

Shireen Mazari arrested in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

2 hours ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

2 hours ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

2 hours ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.