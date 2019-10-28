UrduPoint.com
Earn Double Seals Saracens Win Against Leicester

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Earn double seals Saracens win against Leicester

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Ben Earl scored two tries as Saracens picked up their first win of the Premiership campaign, beating Leicester 24-10 at Welford Road on Sunday.

After last week's surprise home defeat at the hands of Northampton, normal service was resumed, with champions Saracens collecting the four points.

Nick Tompkins scored a first-half try which Alex Lozowski converted, before he kicked a penalty to give the Saracens a 10-3 half-time lead.

Earl scored a converted try early in the second half but Adam Thompstone pounced on a loose pass and ran in from 60 metres out to cut the deficit.

A late try second try from Earl converted by Manu Vunipola put the match beyond Leicester.

"Ben Earl was exceptional," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, who is missing a host of international players due the World Cup.

"We know he can have moments of wonder. Very few players are capable of scoring that first try in the way he did, but I was particularly pleased with his defensive effort.

"We showed great control as much of the match was played at their end of the pitch apart from the opening minutes. And we responded well to their interception try."

