MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 12 (APP):The Mangla-lake city of Mirpur and adjoining areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were jolted by an earyhquake of 6.04 magnitude at the Richter Scale Friday night.

The people, who were mostly asleep, woke up hurriedly following the shock and rushed out of houses to open spaces to save lives.