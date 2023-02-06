Earthquake leaves more than 100 dead in Syria

BEIRUT, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :An earthquake left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded in northern and western Syria early on Monday, state television said, calling on citizens to help shuttle victims to hospitals in their cars, Reuters reported.

A health official in Syria's hard-hit Aleppo province told Reuters some residents were still under the rubble and wounded people were flocking to hospitals in waves.