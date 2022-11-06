UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Strikes Central Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m.

Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

8 hours ago
 FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.