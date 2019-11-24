UrduPoint.com
East Africa Storms Kill 39 In Kenya And Tanzania

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Heavy rains lashing East Africa have caused of dozens of deaths, with 29 buried by landslides in Kenya, and 10 people drowned in a river in Tanzania, officials said Saturday.

The landslides and floods come amid weeks of destructive rains and flooding across the wider East African region.

At least 29 people were killed in Kenya when their homes were swept away in landslides during ferocious overnight rainstorms.

Their homes were hit in the early hours of Saturday amid torrential rains in the Pokot region, 350 kilometres (220 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi.

"We are saddened to confirm that 12 people from Tapach and Parua in Pokot South, and 17 from Tamkal in Pokot Central lost their lives," Kenya's Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i said in a statement.

"Our profound sympathies go to the families and friends of those who have been affected." Army and police helicopters have been sent, Matiang'i said, with efforts delayed because roads had been cut and bridges closed after streams turned into raging torrents.

Two children were pulled out alive from the smashed wreckage of their mud-covered homes, and rescue efforts to dig bodies out of the dirt continued.

"Massive landslides reported in various areas of West Pokot County following heavy downpour," Kenya Red Cross said in a message, adding its emergency response teams had deployed to help.

