UrduPoint.com

East Africa's Investors Lobby Says Pandemic Recovery On Track

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

East Africa's investors lobby says pandemic recovery on track

NAIROBI, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:The East African business Council (EABC) said on Thursday that economic recovery from COVID-19 related shocks in the region was on course amid easing of travel restrictions, ramped up vaccination and renewed investor confidence.

John Bosco Kalisa, executive director of EABC, a regional body of private investors, said that governments have made bold policy choices to hasten the revival of key economic sectors like tourism, agriculture and manufacturing that experienced a downturn at the peak of the pandemic.

He spoke at a virtual forum convened by EABC to discuss the revival of trade and investment in the region after a slump occasioned by pandemic containment measures like lockdowns and curfews.

"We are working on a post-COVID-19 recovery strategy targeting sectors that have a huge impact on the economies and livelihoods in the region," Kalisa remarked.

Kalisa said that senior policymakers and investors in the region have commenced dialogue to explore fiscal incentives that can be rolled out to accelerate pandemic recovery, restore businesses and jobs. Reforming the tax regime, policy harmonization and negotiating for low-interest loans from lenders have been prioritized in order to rebuild economies in the region.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture From Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

29 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

39 minutes ago
 President directs GSV for revival of football in P ..

President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new tradi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new trading floor at Abu Dhabi Securiti ..

59 minutes ago
 ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.